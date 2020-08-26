Duchess of Sussex sits down with Gloria Steinem for chat on voting

26 August 2020, 08:48

The Duchess of Sussex also said she was glad to be home "for so many reasons"
The Duchess of Sussex also said she was glad to be home "for so many reasons". Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared in a new sit-down interview with US rights activist Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of voting and female representation.

A short black and white teaser of the discussion, due to be released in full on Wednesday, was posted to social media and saw Meghan tell Steinem how much she admired her work.

Commenting that she was glad to be back home in the US "for so many reasons," the duchess added: "People forget how hard women like you [Steinem] and so many others have fought for us just to be where we are right now."

In response, Steinem said that without voting "you don't exist" as the voting booth marked the only place "we're all equal".

She said she was concerned most about young people for being "least likely to vote" as "they don't think they have an impact".

"And yet it's more important for them to vote because they're going to be alive long after I am," she added.

"They're going to be suffering the consequences...(but) movements are families, it's no sacrifice.

"I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life, how great is that?"

Feminist media platform Makers recorded the session and the full interview will be released later today.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Oliver and Olivia have once again been crowned the most popular boys' and girls' names

Oliver and Olivia most popular baby names in 2019

Flooding and road closures were reported across parts of Wales

Storm Francis: Homes evacuated in North Wales as flooding hits
The regulations were made under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984, with a maximum fine of £100, which will be reduced to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

Number of face mask fines issued by police in England revealed
Pupils practice social distancing at Longdendale High School in July

Parents 'should not be fined if child misses school due to anxiety' - psychiatrists
Face coverings should be worn by secondary pupils and staff in local lockdown areas of England, and at the discretion of post-primary schools across the country

Government sets out guidance on school face coverings in England
BIZ-VIRUS (EAT) - The Federation of Small Businesses is calling for the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be extended

Small businesses urge Government to extend 'critical' Eat Out to Help Out scheme