Duchess of Sussex sits down with Gloria Steinem for chat on voting

The Duchess of Sussex also said she was glad to be home "for so many reasons". Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared in a new sit-down interview with US rights activist Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of voting and female representation.

A short black and white teaser of the discussion, due to be released in full on Wednesday, was posted to social media and saw Meghan tell Steinem how much she admired her work.

Commenting that she was glad to be back home in the US "for so many reasons," the duchess added: "People forget how hard women like you [Steinem] and so many others have fought for us just to be where we are right now."

In response, Steinem said that without voting "you don't exist" as the voting booth marked the only place "we're all equal".

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and @GloriaSteinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked." MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat! 🙌 Q&A to come tomorrow! https://t.co/e0WY2hjTju pic.twitter.com/AExOmNdWIb — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) August 25, 2020

She said she was concerned most about young people for being "least likely to vote" as "they don't think they have an impact".

"And yet it's more important for them to vote because they're going to be alive long after I am," she added.

"They're going to be suffering the consequences...(but) movements are families, it's no sacrifice.

"I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life, how great is that?"

Feminist media platform Makers recorded the session and the full interview will be released later today.