Duke and Duchess of Sussex launching new charity Archewell to replace SussexRoyal brand

File photo: Harry and Meghan said they "look forward" to forming the charitable organisation. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to launch a new charity named Archewell that strives to “do something that matters”.

Harry and Meghan said they "look forward" to forming the charitable organisation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand.

The couple also revealed the Greek word in the project Arche - meaning source of action - was the inspiration behind the name of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Further details about the organisation have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and an announcement will be made "when the time is right", the couple said.

The Daily Telegraph reported that paperwork for the new initiative was filed in the United States last month and the couple are considering how to create their own charity and volunteering services.

Plans also include a wide-ranging website and sharing "education and training materials" including television shows, podcasts and books, and trademark requests ranging from films to paperclips which eclipse the scale of Sussex Royal, according to the newspaper.

In response to the Telegraph, the Sussexes said they were focusing their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic but felt "compelled" to reveal details of the venture.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche - the Greek word meaning source of action.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The couple moved to Los Angeles with baby Archie to start their new life after resigning as senior royals.

Last week, they bowed out of the royal family with a final post on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, which is now mothballed along with their website.