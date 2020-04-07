Duke and Duchess of Sussex launching new charity Archewell to replace SussexRoyal brand
7 April 2020, 12:18 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 12:23
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to launch a new charity named Archewell that strives to “do something that matters”.
Harry and Meghan said they "look forward" to forming the charitable organisation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand.
The couple also revealed the Greek word in the project Arche - meaning source of action - was the inspiration behind the name of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Further details about the organisation have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and an announcement will be made "when the time is right", the couple said.
The Daily Telegraph reported that paperwork for the new initiative was filed in the United States last month and the couple are considering how to create their own charity and volunteering services.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Plans also include a wide-ranging website and sharing "education and training materials" including television shows, podcasts and books, and trademark requests ranging from films to paperclips which eclipse the scale of Sussex Royal, according to the newspaper.
In response to the Telegraph, the Sussexes said they were focusing their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic but felt "compelled" to reveal details of the venture.
"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said.
"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche - the Greek word meaning source of action.
"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.
"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."
The couple moved to Los Angeles with baby Archie to start their new life after resigning as senior royals.
Last week, they bowed out of the royal family with a final post on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, which is now mothballed along with their website.