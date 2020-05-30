Thousands evacutated from Durdle Door as three seriously injured 'jumping off cliffs'

Three people have suffered serious injuries and are being treated by the ambulance service. Picture: Purbeck Police

By Matt Drake

Thousands of beachgoers have been evacuated after two rescue helicopters were called following reports of three men "jumping off cliffs" at Durdle Door beach.

Dorset Police said officers were called at 3.43pm after reports of concern for the safety of people who were jumping off the cliff into the sea.

Three people have suffered serious injuries and are being treated by the ambulance service.

A spokeswoman from Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance confirmed that an adult male was airlifted to Southhampton Hospital.

Chief Inspector Claire Phillips said: "We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to allow air ambulances to land. As a result, we are evacuating the beach and the surrounding cliff area.

"I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people."

Please avoid Durdle Door as the beach is now CLOSED due to two helicopters having to land for two separate incidents.... Posted by Purbeck Police on Saturday, 30 May 2020

It comes as thousands of Brits have flocked to beaches to enjoy the weather.

But beaches across the UK currently have no lifeguards on duty due to coronavirus.

Covid restrictions have also recently been relaxed by the Government and groups of up to six people will be able to meet as of next Monday.

However people have been urged not to flout the current restrictions and to maintain social distancing at a distance of six-feet (2m).

People have been urged not to flout the current restrictions and to maintain social distancing. Picture: Facebook - Purbeck Police

Hundreds of people can be seen in pictures - posted by Purbeck Police - huddled together in close proximity as they give a wide-birth for helicopters to land.

Writing on Facebook, the force said: "Please avoid Durdle Door as the beach is now CLOSED due to two helicopters having to land for two separate incidents.

"Expect high volumes of traffic as beachgoers depart from the scene. Thank you."