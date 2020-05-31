'Tombstoning' continues at Durdle Door less than 24 hours after three seriously injured

Police, the ambulance service, the coastguard and the RNLI attended the beauty spot after Saturday's incidents. Picture: Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team

By Matt Drake

"Tombstoning" has continued on Durdle Door less than 24 hours after three people were seriously injured jumping 70ft from a cliff.

Casualties were rushed to hospital yesterday, including two by air ambulance, after being egged on by crowds to jump from the landmark arch cliff in Dorset.

They were reportedly intoxicated as they jumped 70ft from the cliff. The coastguard and police have warned against leaping from the dangerous 200ft arch.

Yet despite warnings and "national coverage", police said on Sunday some "still saw fit" to attempt it.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said: "Regrettably, we had to close the roads as the volume of traffic was such that no emergency vehicle would have been able to gain access.

"This information was circulated far and wide, yet hundreds still drove down from many miles away, wholly unaware having not planned their journeys, and ignored the advance information messages and radio station broadcasts, further compounding the issues.

Four people were injured yesterday with two airlifted to hospital. Picture: Facebook

"Despite the national coverage yesterday, some still saw fit to repeat the 'tombstoning' that seriously injured themselves, and inconvenienced thousands, although we are pleased to report no serious injuries sustained."

A spokesman for Lulworth Coastgaurd said: "The team have just retired from another call to Durdle Door.

"Solent Coastguard - Operations Centre requested the team to assist the police in removing people from the arch at 12:50 this afternoon.

"The team arrived and worked with the police to clear the high ground that leads to the arch.

"With no further persons in trouble, the team were stood down and returned to station."

Police, the ambulance service, the coastguard and the RNLI attended the beauty spot after Saturday's incidents

Air ambulances landed at the scene and crowds of people were evacuated from the beach and surrounding cliff area.

Dorset Police confirmed that three people had sustained serious injuries on Saturday.

A woman also suffered a suspected broken ankle on Saturday and there was a small but out of control fire from a BBQ.

Dorset Council had closed the roads around the scene for safety reasons but hundreds of people had still visited the beach today.