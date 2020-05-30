Guests found staying at luxury hotel in Durham despite coronavirus restrictions

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident taking place in a newly built treehouse lodge. Picture: Twitter - Ramside Hall Hotel

By Matt Drake

Guests were found staying at a luxury hotel in County Durham by police despite coronavirus rules requiring the facility to close.

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident taking place in a newly built treehouse lodge at the four-star Ramside Hall Hotel, near Durham.

Police spoke to a couple and it was believed a number of guests were staying at the hotel despite social distancing rules.

A man is said to have booked the night at the hotel after winning on a scratch card.

He travelled with a woman by taxi to the hotel for an overnight stay, according to local reports.

The incident was reported to Durham County Council who contacted hotel management to remind them of coronavirus regulations for the hotel industry.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: “We were called at 12.20am on April 7 to reports of a domestic incident at one of the Treehouse lodges at Ramside Hall, near Durham.

“Officers attended and spoke to the couple involved, neither of whom wished to make a formal complaint.

“On arrival at the premises, it was clear to the officers that a number of guests were staying at the hotel, despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

“This information was shared with Durham County Council.”

Michael Yeadon, Durham County Council’s environment and health protection manager, said: “We were contacted by Durham Constabulary last month regarding an incident at Ramside Hall and informed people were staying at the site.

“We have provided information to the hotel’s management on the Government regulations which are in place for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The hotel still offers rooms in their treehouse lodges via their online website.

LBC News has contacted Ramside Hall Hotel for comment.