Breaking News

Durham Police find Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings did breach coronavirus legislation. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

An investigation by police in Durham has reportedly concluded that Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings did break coronavirus lockdown rules.

Reportedly Durham Constabulary concluded Dominic Cummings was in breach of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle, according to the Telegraph.

The newspaper reported Mr Cummings committed a "minor breach" of the guidelines when he drove to Barnard Castle on April 12.

Read more: Dominic Cummings clarifies trip to Barnard Castle

It is reported that the force will not be taking any further action against Mr Cummings.

Read more: Prime Minister hints pubs could reopen before July

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "On 12 April 2020, Mr Cummings drove approximately 26 miles from his father’s property to Barnard Castle with his wife and son. He stated on 25 May 2020 that the purpose of this drive was to test his resilience to drive to London the following day, including whether his eyesight was sufficiently recovered, his period of self-isolation having ended.

"Durham Constabulary have examined the circumstances surrounding the journey to Barnard Castle (including ANPR, witness evidence and a review of Mr Cummings’ press conference on 25 May 2020) and have concluded that there might have been a minor breach of the Regulations that would have warranted police intervention. Durham Constabulary view this as minor because there was no apparent breach of social distancing."

"Had a Durham Constabulary police officer stopped Mr Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have spoken to him, and, having established the facts, likely advised Mr Cummings to return to the address in Durham, providing advice on the dangers of travelling during the pandemic crisis. Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken."

During a Downing Street press conference, Mr Cummings said that by April 11 he had sought medical advice and was told it was safe to return to work.

He said that because his eyesight had been affected by the disease his wife did not want to risk the long drive back to London so they went on a "short drive" to Barnard Castle.

Read more: Trump to sign social media executive order amid Twitter spat

Mr Cummings said he could also understand that some people felt he should not have driven anywhere, but said he had taken expert medical advice and it was 15 days after his symptoms.

The PM's senior adviser added: "I think it was reasonable and sensible to make a short journey before embarking on a five-hour drive to see whether I was in a fit state to do this.

"The alternative was stay in Durham rather than going back to work and contributing to the Government's efforts.

I believe I made the right judgment, although others might disagree with that."