Dylan Freeman: Boy, 10, 'died from restricted airways' as mum accused of murder

Olga Freeman, 40, appearing at the Old Bailey, is charged with murdering her son Dylan Freeman. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A disabled 10-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his mother died after his airways were restricted, a court heard.

Dylan Freeman’s body was found lying on his back on Sunday covered by a duvet and, the court heard, toys had been placed beside him.

His mother, Olga Freeman, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday charged with murdering him at their home in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London.

The 40-year-old Russian national spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth when she appeared in the dock.

The court heard that the youngster was disabled and required 24-hour care.

Prosecutor Joel Smith said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of Dylan's death as restriction of the airways.

His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded Olga Freeman, who wore a dark sweatshirt and had her hair tied back during the short hearing, in custody to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on November 4.

Dylan's father, the photographer Dean Freeman, who was in Spain when his ex-wife allegedly killed their son, paid tribute to the boy earlier this week.

Mr Freeman, whose work includes campaigns with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, said in a statement on Monday: "Dylan was a beautiful, bright, inquisitive and artistic child who loved to travel, visit art galleries and swim.

"We travelled extensively over the years together, spending such memorable time in places including Brazil, France and Spain.

"I can't begin to comprehend his loss."