Dyson to cut 600 UK jobs and a further 300 globally due to coronavirus

Dyson is set to slash 900 jobs worldwide with two-thirds of those based in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Dyson is set to cut around 600 jobs in the UK and a further 300 globally because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which is best known for inventing the bag-less vacuum cleaner, said the coronavirus pandemic had changed consumer habits and sped up the move to online purchasing.

With roughly two-thirds of the lay-offs being made in the UK, the move represents a significant restructuring of the firm's plans.

Founded by inventor James Dyson, who topped the Sunday Times Rich List in May, the company has a global workforce of 14,000, with 4,000 in the UK.

Most of the 15 per cent of jobs that will be slashed in Britain will be in retail and customer service roles, however there are plans to redeploy people to alternative roles where possible.

The company hopes the planned changes will make it more agile and sustainable, while also helping it grow.

A Dyson spokesman said: "The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated changes in consumer behaviour and therefore requires changes in how we engage with our customers and how we sell our products.

"We are evolving our organisation and reflecting these changes to make us faster, more agile, and better able to grow sustainably.

"We are fully supporting those who are impacted, finding alternative roles where possible."

The firm said it has not furloughed any staff or drawn on public money to support jobs anywhere in the world during the pandemic, during which consumer habits have changed, with more people shopping online.

Dyson's head office in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, is expected to be hit the hardest by the cuts.

Staff were given details of the redundancies on Thursday.