Eamonn Holmes clarifies 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory comments amid complaints

By EJ Ward

Eamonn Holmes has clarified comments he made over a 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory after the broadcast watchdog Ofcom received 419 complaints.

The co-presenter of This Morning was criticised by scientists and viewers for comments he made about 5G technology and coronavirus on the ITV programme.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said the regulator had received 419 complaints and told reporters: "We are assessing this programme in full as a priority."

On Tuesday the presenter addressed comments he made on This Morning on Monday about 5G technology and coronavirus.

On Tuesday's show, he said: "Both Alice Beer and myself agreed in a discussion on this very programme on fake news that it's not true and there is no connection between the present national health emergency and 5G and to suggest otherwise would be wrong and indeed it could be possibly dangerous.

"Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that.

"However, many people are rightly concerned and looking for answers and that's simply what I was trying to do to impart yesterday.

"But for the avoidance of any doubt I want to make it clear no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories. I hope that clears that up now".