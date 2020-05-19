Breaking News

EasyJet data breach: Nine million customer's account details 'accessed by hackers'

The airline said nine million customers would be contacted. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Budget airline EasyJet has said that the personal details of nine million customers have been accessed by computer hackers with some credit card details also being accessed.

The data breach was described by the company as a "highly sophisticated attack" but they have said there is no evidence customer's personal details have been misused.

The airline said it has now blocked the unauthorised access and contacted the data regulator over the attack.

A company investigation found that the email address and travel details of about 9 million customers were accessed.

The hackers also accessed the credit card details of more than 2,000 customers.

EasyJet chief executive, Johan Lundgren, said: “We would like to apologise to those customers who have been affected by this incident.

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to Covid-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams. As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications.”

A statement from the company said: "There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however .. we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing."

It added: "We're sorry that this has happened, and we would like to reassure customers that we take the safety and security of their information very seriously.

"EasyJet is in the process of contacting the relevant customers directly and affected customers will be notified no later than 26th of May."