EasyJet increases number of summer flights due to higher demand

4 August 2020, 08:08

The airline is expanding its schedule to 40% of normal capacity between July and September, compared with the 30% it predicted in June
The airline is expanding its schedule to 40% of normal capacity between July and September, compared with the 30% it predicted in June. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Budget airline EasyJet has said it is operating more flights than previously planned due to demand exceeding expectations.

The airline has said it has more bookings for the rest of the summer than it expected and will fly 40 per cent of its capacity in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

In the three months to the end of June, easyJet made just £7 million in revenue after the company's fleet was grounded from March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It started flying again in the middle of June and carried 117,000 passengers in the 132,000 seats it had available in the last two weeks of the quarter, easyJet said.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said: "Returning to the skies again allows us to do what we do best and take our customers on much-needed holidays.

"I am extremely proud of all of our people whose care and commitment, along with the introduction of our industry-leading biosecurity measures, have resulted in customer satisfaction scores reaching a high of 80% since the re-start, an increase of 13 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

"I am really encouraged that we have seen higher than expected levels of demand with load factor of 84% in July with destinations like Faro and Nice remaining popular with customers.

"Our bookings for the remainder of the summer are performing better than expected and as a result, we have decided to expand our schedule over the fourth quarter to fly circa 40% of capacity.

"This increased flying will allow us to connect even more customers to family or friends and to take the breaks they have worked hard for."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

David Lammy criticised Twitter over the abuse

David Lammy calls on Twitter to 'get so much faster' at removing racist abuse
The firm said the move was part of a major restructuring plan

Pizza Express could close 67 UK restaurants putting 1,100 jobs at risk
File photo: Pupils are receiving results virtually this year

Scottish Highers and Nationals 2020: Pass rates rise on results day after exams cancelled
"Wasp Kemp" the actor praised the NHS after he was attacked by wasps in his own home

Ross Kemp praises 'lovely, lovely NHS' following wasp attack

The number of UK citizens attaining an EU member state passport also leapt - by more than 500% across the Continent and more than 2,000% in Germany

Migration out of UK to EU increased 30% since Brexit

Brexit

Reopening schools in September without effective track and trace could lead to a second coronavirus wave

Reopening schools will cause second wave unless test and trace expanded