EasyJet to resume flights from 22 UK airports from mid-June

The airline announced it would resume flights from 22 UK airports. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Budget airline EasyJet will restart flights from a number of UK airports from the middle of next month.

The Luton based airline has said it will resume flights mainly on domestic routes between 22 European airports.

Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Inverness and Belfast are the UK airports the company will fly from.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic passengers and crew will be required to wear masks while on the plane.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June.

"These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that, when more restrictions are lifted, the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand, while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers remains our highest priority, which is why we are implementing a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

"These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."