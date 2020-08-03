Eat Out To Help Out: Which restaurants are taking part in the half-price meal scheme?

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be serving half-price meals across August under the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of the country's coronavirus recovery plan it is hoped the scheme will help to boost the hospitality sector following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Customers will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off eat-in meals which are bought at more than 70,000 participating outlets from Monday.

The offer, which is only available between Mondays and Wednesdays, will be capped at £10 per diner and does not apply to alcohol.

Vouchers are not required for those booking tables, with the participating eateries deducting 50 per cent from the bill and charging the discount to the Treasury.



Here are some of the major chains taking part in the scheme.

- Ask Italian

- Bill's

- Burger King

- Byron

- Caffe Nero

- Costa Coffee

- Five Guys

- Franco Manca

- Fullers

- Gourmet Burger Kitchen

- Greene King

- Honest Burgers

- KFC

- McDonald's

- Nando's

- Patisserie Valerie

- Pizza Express

- Pizza Hut

- Pret A Manger

- Prezzo

- Starbucks

- Turtle Bay

- Wagamama

- Wetherspoon

- YO! Sushi

- Zizzi



More than 72,000 eateries have signed up to the scheme, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.



The public can find out which of their local establishments are taking part by using a postcode checker here.