Eat Out To Help Out: Which restaurants are taking part in the half-price meal scheme?

3 August 2020, 06:13 | Updated: 3 August 2020, 06:14

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government
More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be serving half-price meals across August under the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of the country's coronavirus recovery plan it is hoped the scheme will help to boost the hospitality sector following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Customers will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off eat-in meals which are bought at more than 70,000 participating outlets from Monday.

The offer, which is only available between Mondays and Wednesdays, will be capped at £10 per diner and does not apply to alcohol.

Vouchers are not required for those booking tables, with the participating eateries deducting 50 per cent from the bill and charging the discount to the Treasury.

Here are some of the major chains taking part in the scheme.
- Ask Italian
- Bill's
- Burger King
- Byron
- Caffe Nero
- Costa Coffee
- Five Guys
- Franco Manca
- Fullers
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen
- Greene King
- Honest Burgers
- KFC
- McDonald's
- Nando's
- Patisserie Valerie
- Pizza Express
- Pizza Hut
- Pret A Manger

- Prezzo
- Starbucks
- Turtle Bay
- Wagamama
- Wetherspoon
- YO! Sushi
- Zizzi

More than 72,000 eateries have signed up to the scheme, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The public can find out which of their local establishments are taking part by using a postcode checker here.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83.

Former SDLP leader and Nobel peace prize winner John Hume dies aged 83
Yellow markings along the pedestrianised area of Cardiff city centre direct people to aid social distancing

Up to 30 people can now meet outdoors in Wales as lockdown restrictions eased
The report suggests that right-leaning academics are more likely to choose to "self-censor" compared to colleagues who are centrists or on the left.

Pro-Brexit and right-leaning academics ‘forced to hide views’ and censor teaching
Authorities in Manchester have declared a major incident

Government 'won't hesitate' to act in London as Manchester declares major incident
The current tests also take a substantial amount of time to be processed, with most people taking between 24 and 72 hours to receive their results

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know on new 90-minute tests
Fifty-six percent of magistrates are women and 12% identify as being of black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, rising to 28% in London

BLM activists should consider becoming magistrates to help improve diversity