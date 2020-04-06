Ed Miliband returns to Labour front bench as Sir Keir Starmer names new Shadow Cabinet

File photo: Ed Miliband was named as the new Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has returned to the party's front bench in Sir Keir Starmer's new Shadow Cabinet.

The MP for Doncaster North was named Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary as the new Labour leader appointed his top team on Monday.

Mr Starmer included both his leadership rivals in the Shadow Cabinet, with Lisa Nandy named as Shadow Foreign Secretary and Rebecca Long-Bailey as Shadow Education Secretary.

He won the leadership race on Sunday with 56.2 per cent of the vote.

It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.



I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government. pic.twitter.com/F4X088FTYY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 4, 2020

Angela Rayner was announced as the party's new deputy leader with 52.6 per cent of the vote in that race.

Other key appointments included Anneliese Dodds as Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, David Lammy as Shadow Justice Secretary and Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary.

Former leadership candidate Emily Thornberry was named as the Shadow International Trade Secretary, with Jonathan Ashworth remaining Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Mr Starmer said: “I’m proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party.

My statement on being announced as the Shadow Business and Energy Secretary: pic.twitter.com/gxP5Jc1ZEC — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) April 6, 2020

“This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election.”

The positions in the Shadow Cabinet are:

· Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition

· Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

· Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

· Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary

· Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary

· Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

· David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary

· John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary

· Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary

· Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary

· Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

· Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

· Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary

· Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

· Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

· Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary

· Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

· Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary

· Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary

· Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary

· Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)

· Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary

· Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary

· Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

· Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary

· Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health

· Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement

· Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General

· Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House

· Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip

· Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords

· Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip