Emergency admissions restart at Hillingdon Hospital after Covid-19 outbreak

Hillingdon hospital has reopened. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

Emergency admissions are being received again at a hospital serving the prime minister's constituency following a coronavirus outbreak.

Some 70 members of staff at Hillingdon Hospital were required to isolate last week after a number of them tested positive for Covid-19.

The hospital serves Boris Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

In an update released on Thursday, Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it had been closed to emergency ambulances and emergency admissions as a "precaution".

"This was for the safety of our staff and our patients," it said.

Its statement continued: "Our A&E has remained open throughout this period and following the latest guidance and daily reviews, from 2pm today (Thursday July 16) we are again receiving emergency ambulances and admissions, except for emergency respiratory patients, who will continue to be cared for by our surrounding trusts.

"Planned treatments and appointments are continuing as normal and patients can be assured that the highest levels of protection are in place."

The trust thanked staff, the local community and other NHS organisations for their support.

Mr Johnson was in touch with the hospital in his capacity as the local MP to check it had the support it needed, Downing Street said last week.