Emergency services on scene after light aircraft crashes in East Sussex

By EJ Ward

A light aircraft's crashed in East Sussex. Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Herrings Lane in Heathfield just after 11 o'clock this morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the aircraft was a “light plane” and that emergency services are continuing to respond to the incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said their firefighters attended and used foam extinguish the blaze.

*INCIDENT*



At 11:05, firefighters from Heathfield, Uckfield, Battle & Wadhurst attended Herrings Lane, Heathfield following reports of a light aircraft crash. Crews used 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire. @SECAmbulance & @sussex_police are currently on scene. pic.twitter.com/iWYo3q1kgB — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) August 4, 2020

Police and ambulance services are currently at the scene.

Information on any injuries is not yet available, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services are responding to a light plane that has crashed at Herring Lane, north of Heathfield.

"The aircraft was reported to have come down on open ground at 11.01am on Tuesday August 4.

"There are no further details at present."

More to follow