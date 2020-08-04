Emergency services on scene after light aircraft crashes in East Sussex

4 August 2020, 12:25 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 12:35

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: LBC News
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A light aircraft's crashed in East Sussex. Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Herrings Lane in Heathfield just after 11 o'clock this morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the aircraft was a “light plane” and that emergency services are continuing to respond to the incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said their firefighters attended and used foam extinguish the blaze.

Police and ambulance services are currently at the scene.

Information on any injuries is not yet available, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services are responding to a light plane that has crashed at Herring Lane, north of Heathfield.

"The aircraft was reported to have come down on open ground at 11.01am on Tuesday August 4.

"There are no further details at present."

More to follow

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The cases are linked to the Hawthorn Bar in Aberdeen

Coronavirus outbreak linked to Aberdeen pub rises to 32 cases
BREAKING

Pilot confirmed dead after light aircraft crash in East Sussex
A rainbow flag during Brighton Pride in 2019

Man charged after LGBT flag set alight during Brighton Pride

Up to two thirds of the workforce could be made redundant

Southbank Centre announces up to two thirds of staff could be made redundant
Geoff Pugh, 52, received the £90 penalty charge notice (PCN) from Highview Parking after taking his family for a throat and mouth swab

Motorist hit with £90 parking fine after taking drive-through coronavirus test
Cornwall

Six million rural workers 'at risk' of losing job after furlough scheme ends