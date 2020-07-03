Emergency services respond to 'huge' explosion in Tilbury, Essex

By Maddie Goodfellow

Emergency services have responded to a "huge explosion" at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

Dramatic pictures and video shared to social media show smoke billowing from a building at the docks.

The building also appears to have a damaged roof.

The Port is treating it as a "major incident", with at least four fire engines on scene.

There have been no injures reported and emergency services are at the scene, a spokesperson for the Port of Tilbury said.

The spokesperson said: “We confirm that there has been a major incident at the grain terminal within The Port of Tilbury.

“There have been no injuries reported and the emergency services are in attendance.”

However, East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital for treatment following smoke inhalation.

The site of the explosion at Tilbury Docks, Essex. Picture: Twitter

Smoke can be seen billowing from the building. Picture: LBC News

Emergency services are at the scene of the blast. Picture: Twitter

Local residents reported their houses "shaking". Picture: Twitter

Essex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed in a tweet "Crews were called to an incident at Tilbury Grain Terminal today at 9.55am."

One Twitter user said: “OMG Just witnessed an almighty explosion in Tilbury Docks.”

Another posted: “There’s just been an explosion in Tilbury harbour at the grain terminal lifted the roof off !!”A third wrote: “Hope everyone is okay, huge explosion made the house shake.”

Aislinn Ladd, 42, who lives along the Thames in Grays, said she was "feeding the baby and suddenly it was huge noise, house shook, windows vibrated."

"I've never experienced anything like it, scared the hell out of me," she said.