Emergency services respond to 'serious hazardous materials incident' in Cornwall

The incident happened at Sharps Brewery in north Cornwall. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

Emergency services are in attendance after a 'significant quantity' of hydrochloric acid was spilt near Rock in North Cornwall.

The incident happened at Sharps Brewery at Pityme Industrial Estate, Wadebridge.

In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: "At 07:29 we received a 999 call from a industrial unit near Rock, North Cornwall, where a spillage has occurred involving a significant quantity of hydrochloric acid."

Emergency service support was called in from nearby Wadebridge, Delabole and Bodmin, and an Environmental Support Vehicle was deployed.

Assistance has also been requested from Devon and Cornwall Police, South Western Ambulance Service, Cornwall Council, Environment Agency, South West Water and Public Health England to deal with the incident.

The statement continued: "An Area Manager is currently the Incident Commander and is assisted on scene with a Hazardous Materials and Environmental Protection Advisor and Command Support Officer.

A Hazardous Materials and Environmental Protection Advisor is also providing tactical advice in the Critical Control Centre."

Police confirmed that a tactical plan is underway and officers are looking at what operational tactics will be required to safely resolve the incident.