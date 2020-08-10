Emergency services respond to 'serious hazardous materials incident' in Cornwall

10 August 2020, 09:08 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 09:09

The incident happened at Sharps Brewery in north Cornwall
The incident happened at Sharps Brewery in north Cornwall. Picture: Google
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Emergency services are in attendance after a 'significant quantity' of hydrochloric acid was spilt near Rock in North Cornwall.

The incident happened at Sharps Brewery at Pityme Industrial Estate, Wadebridge.

In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: "At 07:29 we received a 999 call from a industrial unit near Rock, North Cornwall, where a spillage has occurred involving a significant quantity of hydrochloric acid."

Emergency service support was called in from nearby Wadebridge, Delabole and Bodmin, and an Environmental Support Vehicle was deployed.

Assistance has also been requested from Devon and Cornwall Police, South Western Ambulance Service, Cornwall Council, Environment Agency, South West Water and Public Health England to deal with the incident.

The statement continued: "An Area Manager is currently the Incident Commander and is assisted on scene with a Hazardous Materials and Environmental Protection Advisor and Command Support Officer.

A Hazardous Materials and Environmental Protection Advisor is also providing tactical advice in the Critical Control Centre."

Police confirmed that a tactical plan is underway and officers are looking at what operational tactics will be required to safely resolve the incident.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

An RAF A400M Atlas Aircraft has been deployed to assist the Border Force

RAF plane conducst surveillance in Channel amid migrant crisis
Simon Cowell has had six hours of surgery after breaking part of his back as he tested an electric bike at his home in California

Simon Cowell recovering from emergency surgery after breaking back in electric bike fall

USA

The pandemic has hot the restaurant industry hard

More than 22,000 restaurant jobs slashed since start of coronavirus pandemic
Border Force officers aboard HMC Hunter speak to group of people, thought to be migrants, after they were stopped as they crossed The Channel in a small boat headed in the direction of England.

Border Force intercept 20 Syrian migrants over Dover coast

No 10 did not deny the report in the Guardian

Downing Street 'to set rape prosecution targets' in controversial move
Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins has described the figures as 'truly sickening' and has said tackling child abuse is a 'priority'

'Truly sickening' almost 450 sex crimes committed last year against babies under one

Crime