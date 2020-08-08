Man appears in court charged with murder after body of woman found in north London

8 August 2020, 19:36

Police were called at 6:53am on Thursday to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride, Enfield
Police were called at 6:53am on Thursday to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride, Enfield. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found unresponsive in a wooded area, Scotland Yard said.

Brian Sengendo, 25, of Gilbert Street, Enfield, was charged with murder, attempted murder, making threats to kill, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said he appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police were called at 6:53am on Thursday to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride, Enfield, after a female was found unresponsive.

The woman, who has since been named as 44-year-old Therasia Gordon - who lived in Edmonton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is currently ongoing at Haringey Mortuary.

Police said the charges of attempted murder and threats to kill relate to two further female victims.

