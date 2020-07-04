England's pubs reopen as police 'pray for rain'

A member of staff in PPE waits to serve drinkers at the reopening The Toll Gate, a Wetherspoons pub in Hornsey, north London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Pubs in England were welcoming their first customers in months today, opening their doors at 6am to serve pints.

Doors of long-closed establishments were reopening today for the first time in three months, with screens in place to protect customers and staff, and social distancing measures in place.

The Prime Minister warned yesterday that people must be “sensible” and stick to social distancing rules, even in the pub.

He warned people must be careful not to “blow” the progress that has been made so far in fighting the virus.

While pubs hoped to recoup takings lost during lockdown, it is expected customers will foot the bill, paying more for food and drink.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Daily Mail that people were entitled to enjoy themselves at pubs but added: "You could end up behind bars if you break the law."

Lindy Barack opens the gates at the reopening The Toll Gate. Picture: PA

He also said he would not "shirk" from shutting pubs and restaurants again, and imposing local lockdowns if needed.

He said: "I'm no killjoy, but the virus can still kill. I don't want to see bars and pubs have to close again. I love going to the pub and enjoy a pint or two."

Rain and drizzle could dampen the spirits of people returning to pubs and restaurants in England.

Some people may be looking to head out to their favourite local hotspots, which have been shut for almost four months during the Covid-19 pandemic, but outbreaks of rain or drizzle are "likely in places", the Met Office said.

Forecaster Craig Snell said "it will be a quite cloudy and damp day for many of us", especially across the north and west - and it will turn windy towards the end of the day across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Despite the cloud, it will still be quite humid in the south and temperatures may reach 22C, Mr Snell continued.

He said: "For those in the west or the north west, they are certainly going to need a raincoat or an umbrella as there will be some rain around.

"Even in some eastern areas, we could not say it is going to be completely dry, but anyone living in East Anglia or maybe parts of Yorkshire probably has a best (chance) of staying dry, compared to the rest of the country."

The forecast comes as West Midlands Labour police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said police are "praying for rain" on Saturday as pubs and clubs stage a cautious reopening.

Mr Jamieson said while he thought people would "use good sense", it was "very bad" timing by the Government to pick a Saturday night.

He added: "The Chief Constable and I often meet in the summer, we often have a discussion about the weekends.

"It is the case that when the weather is inclement, the problems we have are somewhat reduced.

"So we are praying for rain this Saturday."