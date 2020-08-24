Eurostar to launch direct London-Amsterdam service in October

The London-Amsterdam direct will take just over four hours. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Travellers will be able to travel direct by train from London to Amsterdam starting this October, according to Eurostar.

The new rail service will commence from 26 October and will take just four hours and nine minutes for passengers to get from St Pancras International to the Dutch capital.

Tickets will cost at least £40 one way.

It will also see a route travelling direct to Rotterdam, which is just south of Amsterdam, in three hours and 29 minutes.

Eurostar made the announcement despite the government's move to add the Netherlands to a quarantine list, which requires travellers to isolate for 14 days upon arrival back in the UK.

This rule came into force from 15 August due to a rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

From 1 September, rail passengers will be able to book their tickets for the new route, and can book them up to six months in advance.

All bookings made between 1 July and 31 December will be exchangeable for any new travels dates, and with no exchange fee up to 14 days before departure.