Eurostar to launch direct London-Amsterdam service in October

24 August 2020, 12:52

The London-Amsterdam direct will take just over four hours
The London-Amsterdam direct will take just over four hours. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Travellers will be able to travel direct by train from London to Amsterdam starting this October, according to Eurostar.

The new rail service will commence from 26 October and will take just four hours and nine minutes for passengers to get from St Pancras International to the Dutch capital.

Tickets will cost at least £40 one way.

It will also see a route travelling direct to Rotterdam, which is just south of Amsterdam, in three hours and 29 minutes.

Eurostar made the announcement despite the government's move to add the Netherlands to a quarantine list, which requires travellers to isolate for 14 days upon arrival back in the UK.

This rule came into force from 15 August due to a rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

From 1 September, rail passengers will be able to book their tickets for the new route, and can book them up to six months in advance.

All bookings made between 1 July and 31 December will be exchangeable for any new travels dates, and with no exchange fee up to 14 days before departure.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The officer was bitten on the arm in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre on Saturday.

Woman charged with assault after police officer bitten on arm
17 members of staff, two pupils and three community contacts have been traced to a cluster at Kingspark School in Dundee

22 coronavirus cases linked to Dundee school after PM claimed risk 'very small'
Protesters are planning to blockade parliament from Tuesday

'Thousands' of police to be deployed as Extinction Rebellion plans disruption
Clubbers may be face restricted numbers on a dancefloor and be asked to wear masks

Coronavirus: Clubbers face restricted dancefloor numbers and face masks
Residents are unable to sell up as their flats have been valued at nil

Residents 'prisoners in their homes' as safety defects render flats 'worthless'
NHS trusts have paid more than £15 million to hire specialist foreign workers in the last three years, according to new figures

NHS trusts 'pay out £15 million in fees for overseas staff'