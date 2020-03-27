Ex crime commissioner: ‘People who break coronavirus lockdown should be tasered’

By Fiona Jones

A former crime commissioner has said that police should Taser people who don't obey coronavirus lockdown rules and if they still don't comply, the police should "fire something at them which makes them comply permanently."

Former Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Hurley called the police powers brought in to restrict movement to tackle the spread of coronavirus "weak, insipid and they will be very difficult to use."

This includes the police being able to fine people £60 or £120 for disobeying lockdown rules and also having the power to disperse groups and check reasons for travelling.

The former crime commissioner made the remark to LBC. Picture: LBC

Speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale Mr Hurley said the police cannot possibly enforce this lockdown in a "normal way", especially with their forces depleted due to illness, self-isolation and childcare issues.

"We need to be able to take instant on-the-spot sanctions on the street with people because the police cannot afford to get involved in rolling around and fighting with people who then infect them.

"Then they take them to the police station where they then contaminate the police station, contaminate the cells, contaminate all the other prisoners."

The former DCS said a warning should be given to pedestrians, then a fine, and then, if they still don't comply, pedestrians should be Tasered.

"If they still don't comply fire baton rounds at them, if they still don't comply fire something at them which makes them comply permanently," Mr Hurley said, "because we're talking about thousands of people dying, this isn't a joke anymore."

Mr Hurley believes people who think it is acceptable to stab people are not going to be deterred by these £60 fines.

"You tell me how you're going to stop tens of thousands of people dying then," said the former DCS when challenged over his opinion by Dale.

This comes after the Metropolitan Police urged retired officers to consider returning to work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioner Cressida Dick is writing to all former Met officers who retired within the last five years to ask them to re-join either in a paid or voluntary capacity.

Additionally, current officers who are nearing 30 years’ pensionable service are also being asked to delay their retirement.

Ms Dick said: “On behalf of London, and all the men and women of the Met, it is important that we take all reasonable steps to bolster our numbers.

“Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see that the Met is here for them. We must maintain our operational resilience and continue to provide the best possible service to London.

“Police officers overwhelmingly join ‘the job’ to help people and to make a difference, and that desire will be as strong today as it was the very first day they joined.

“I am hopeful that these exceptionally experienced and knowledgeable former colleagues choose to come and be part of our team and support London at this extraordinary time – either as a re-employed police officer, special constable or a volunteer.”