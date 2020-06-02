F1 confirms plans for two races at Silverstone in August

Formula One have announced two new races. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Formula One have confirmed two races will be held at Silverstone on 2 and 9 of August and unveiled an eight-race European calendar to get the 2020 season under way.

Races will be held behind closed doors but televised after the coronavirus pandemic forced teams to stay at home.

Teams that take part will only be operating with the minimum number of personnel needed.

Racing will begin with a double-header at Austria's Spielberg circuit on July 5 and 12 before the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19.

Teams will then head to Spain for a Grand Prix on August 16, before further races in Belgium (August 30) and Italy (September 6).

A statement said: "Formula 1 has been working closely with all partners, authorities, the FIA and the ten teams to create a revised calendar that will allow a return to racing in a way that is safe for the communities we visit and the entire Formula 1 community.

The 2020 season was postponed due to Covid-19. Picture: PA

"Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, we will be finalising the details of the wider calendar and hope to publish that in the coming weeks with an expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before we complete our season in December.

"We currently expect the opening races to be closed events, but hope fans will be able to join our events again when it is safe to do so.

"The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with Formula 1 and the FIA having a robust and detailed plan to ensure our races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures in place."

There had been question marks over Silverstone's place on the calendar due to concerns over a quarantine programme due to be introduced by the UK Government, impacting travellers arriving into the UK from June 8.

However, elite sports events are set to be exempt from the quarantine period, enabling racing to go ahead at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Following the announcement, Silverstone posted a message on social media.

"We are delighted to share this announcement confirming two consecutive Grand Prix's are to take place at Silverstone.

"Although these will be closed events we are confident that our legendary circuit will provide the perfect setting for a great show for everyone watching at home."