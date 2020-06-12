Face masks mandatory for Uber drivers and passengers from Monday

The ride hailing app will be requiring passengers to wear face masks from Monday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Uber has announced that it will make face coverings mandatory for drivers and passengers across the UK from Monday.

From Monday, all public transport users must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth for their entire journey, including while in stations, unless they are exempt.

The move fro Uber comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from June 15 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The minicab app firm's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said: "For months we've been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips.

"Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we're taking measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy every time they use Uber.

"We've introduced measures to ensure that every driver can access the PPE (personal protective equipment) they need for free to help keep them safe when driving with Uber, and, from Monday, we will require anyone using the Uber app in the UK to wear a face covering."

The Government has said people who have trouble breathing, children and anyone who finds it difficult to manage them correctly will be exempt from the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport.

In the capital Transport for London said hundreds of officers from the Met and British Transport Police, as well TfL’s own enforcement officers will be helping customers to comply with the new requirement, explaining what they are and helping them to access one of the free face coverings TfL is providing during the introductory period.