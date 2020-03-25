Healthy 21-year-old dies from coronavirus as her family pleads: 'stay indoors'

Chloe Middleton died from covid-19. Picture: Facebook

By Maddie Goodfellow

The heartbroken family of a "healthy" 21-year-old who died after contracting coronavirus have pleaded with the public to "protect themselves and protect others."

Chloe Middleton's family took to social media to desperately urge others to stay at home and think of the lives of others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The family described the "unimaginable pain" they are going through after "fit and healthy" Chloe tragically passed away on Wednesday.

So far in the UK there have been 424 deaths from the virus and 8,077 confirmed cases.

Chloe is thought to be the youngest victim in the UK to have no underlying medical conditions.

In a Facebook post, her mother Diane Middleton wrote: "To all the people out there that thinks it's just a virus please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter."

He aunt posted: "My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece Chloe has passed away from Covid-19. SHE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES.

“My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief.

“The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes.

"Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT. Protect yourselves and protect others!"The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.

“Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on.

"Rest in peace Chloe. Until we meet again...”

Chloe Middleton was just 21 years old. Picture: Facebook

Diane's post was met with hundreds of tributes from across the country.

One said: "I'm so sorry for your loss.Prayers for you and your family."

Another wrote: "There is not enough sorry's that can ease your pain at the moment or in the future .it is something that took your healthy daughters life. So I send you all our love and to your beautiful daughter rest in peace darling thinking of you all."

"I’m devastated for you ... the world sends you love and strength ... what a beautiful girl," said a third.

Increased measures to enforce social distancing were announced by Boris Johnson on Monday.

They included Brits only leaving their home for "essential purposes" such as buying food, exercising once per day and goign to work when necessary.

The Prime Minister's order will last for an initial three weeks, when it will be reviewed to see whether the contagion rate is down.