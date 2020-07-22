Fans praise 'legend' Joe Wicks after final lockdown workout session

22 July 2020, 10:59

By Megan White

Fans have hailed fitness coach Joe Wicks as a “legend” as he delivered his final lockdown workout session.

The final PE with Joe session took place on Wednesday morning after more than 17 weeks and 75 million views, smashing YouTube livestream records.

The 33-year-old, otherwise known as The Body Coach, said he would be donating "every single penny" raised by the videos to the NHS "to support the real heroes right now."

Viewers said they were “truly sad” as the daily sessions, which began in March but were scaled back last month, drew to an end.

Many said it was “really emotional” but had been “an inspiration” and vowed to continue exercising despite the workouts ending.

One commenter on the stream said: “Joe, from myself and my family we would like to say thank you for all of the effort you have given over the past few months. I can honestly say your workouts have brought our family together and made us feel great throughout these tough times. We are going to continue with your workouts on your channel as they are delivering positivity to our home. Thank you once again, and good luck.”

Another social media user wrote: “Well done you. Good people do good things and you have excelled. You should be very proud of the impact you have had on people... hats off.”

While a third said: “My eight year old son Conor just burst into tears about tomorrow being the last #PEWithJoe. He hasn’t missed a day and insists on doing it live here in Dublin.”

Yoga and online classes led by the likes of Wicks, whose first instalment had more than 800,000 households tuning in, have seen the number of people taking part in home workouts go up by 26 per cent since the UK lockdown was introduced.

The TV presenter and author also saw his YouTube subscriber count triple in the space of three weeks.

His follower tally currently stands at 2.2 million, a "mindblowing" increase on the 800,000 he had before lockdown measures came into effect.

He shared an image on social media of him posing with a golden YouTube trophy, which is in recognition for him passing the one million mark.

