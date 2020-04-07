Father fined due to son breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Police in West Midlands have issued the fine. Picture: West Midlands Police

By EJ Ward

A father has been fined by police after his son continued repeatedly broke Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Officers from West Midlands Police warned the fixed penalty notice could reach as much as £960 if the teenager continues to go outside without good reason during the coronavirus lockdown.

Blakenall's neighbourhood policing team from Walsall said the teen had been caught outside three times, with officers warning his father.

The dad did not prevent his son from leaving the house for a fourth time, leaving the force with "no option but to issue a fine".

The new emergency powers mean people hit with a £60 fine for a first offence, and will continue to double for every offence thereafter.

The initial fine can be halved if it is paid within 14 days of being given, while those who don't pay up could be taken to court.

It comes as a new measure to ensure people stay at home and do not travel outside of their household unless absolutely necessary.

Police officers now have the power to tell people to go home, leave a particular area, and can disperse any groups formed using "reasonable force, if necessary".

Sergeant Stephen Pursglove of Walsall Police said "The youth has now come to our attention on four separate occasions when he has been outside without good reason.

"On at least three of these he was with other youths and on one occasion he was abusive to the officer who tried to speak to him as he ran away.

"His father was spoken to after the first incident and the regulations, the reason for them and the risks to all of us, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, were fully explained to him.

"Despite this he has failed prevent his son going out and associating with others not of his family.

"This left us with no option but to issue a fine. If the youth goes out again without good reason and again associates with others the fine will be doubled and could reach £960."

Reiterating the force's plea to stay at home, Sgt Pursglove said: "We urge everyone to stay at home and only go out for a short period of exercise once a day, or to go to the shop for essential items or travel to work where it is not possible to work from home.

"Some people seem to think that they will not catch the virus but they can unwittingly pass it on to others as well as catching it themselves.

"Thousands of people have now died in our own country and many thousands more will die if we don't all do everything asked of us to prevent the spread of the virus.

"While the vast majority of people are doing as they are asked it is a pity we now have to put ourselves at risk dealing with those who do not."