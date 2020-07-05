Fife Zoo evacuated after fire breaks out

5 July 2020, 14:42 | Updated: 5 July 2020, 15:06

FIfe Zoo was evacuated after a fire (file image)
FIfe Zoo was evacuated after a fire (file image). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Emergency services raced to Fife Zoo today after a blaze broke out.

In a Facebook post, Fife Zoo said: "All humans and animals are safe.

"All emergency teams are on site to contain the fire. Thank you for the concern."

Four fire engines were in attendance dealing with the fire. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Reports suggest the blaze broke out in a soft play area, close to an enclosure which houses marmosets.

The zoo reopened to the public less than a week ago after it closed its doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person was treated for smoke inhalation, though the zoo's owners later posted on Facebook saying everyone was safe.

They said: "Some of you may have already seen the news, but sadly we have had a fire at Fife Zoo. We are currently closed and will keep everyone updated as best we can.

"All humans and animals are safe. All emergency teams are on site to contain the fire. Thank you for the concern."

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We were alerted at 12.11pm on Sunday July 5 to reports of a fire at Fife Zoo near Collessie in Fife.

"Operations control mobilised four appliances, a height appliance and specialist resources.

"Crews are working to extinguish a fire within the roof space of a building.

"One casualty suffering from smoke inhalation has been handed to the care of the ambulance service. Firefighters remain at the scene."

