British man arrested after alleged bomb threat on Ryanair flight from Stansted to Oslo

File photo: Crew onboard a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo found a note suggesting a potential 'security threat'. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A 51-year-old British man has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat onboard a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo.

Ryanair said in a statement that crew had discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board while flying from England to Norway.

Local police said in a statement: "The police are in control of the incident and have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of being behind the threats. The man is a British citizen."

Olav Unnestad, head of joint operational services in the Eastern police district, said the suspect would be interviewed as soon as possible.

#Oslolufthavn. Et fly fra Ryanair har mottatt en bombetrussel mens det var i lufta. Flyet har landet trygt på rullebanen. Situasjonen er uavklart. Vi er på stedet med store styrker. — Politiet i Øst (@politietost) July 17, 2020

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today (17 July) discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board.

"The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely. Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search.

"Passengers in Oslo waiting to depart to London Stansted are being transferred to a replacement aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

"This is now a matter for local police, and Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience that may have been caused."

The Danish military said: "F-16 aircraft has assisted in connection with a bomb threat on a Ryanair plane that flew from Stansted to Oslo.

"The Danish F-16 aircraft have landed in Norway to refuel before flying back to Denmark."