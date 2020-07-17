Breaking News

British man arrested after alleged bomb threat on Ryanair flight from Stansted to Oslo

17 July 2020, 12:43 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 13:40

File photo: Crew onboard a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo found a note suggesting a potential 'security threat'
By Megan White

A 51-year-old British man has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat onboard a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo.

Ryanair said in a statement that crew had discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board while flying from England to Norway.

Local police said in a statement: "The police are in control of the incident and have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of being behind the threats. The man is a British citizen."

Olav Unnestad, head of joint operational services in the Eastern police district, said the suspect would be interviewed as soon as possible.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today (17 July) discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board.

"The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely. Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search.

"Passengers in Oslo waiting to depart to London Stansted are being transferred to a replacement aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

"This is now a matter for local police, and Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience that may have been caused."

The Danish military said: "F-16 aircraft has assisted in connection with a bomb threat on a Ryanair plane that flew from Stansted to Oslo.

"The Danish F-16 aircraft have landed in Norway to refuel before flying back to Denmark."

