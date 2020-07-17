Firefighters tackle large blaze at Blackpool's central pier

The pier on fire this morning. Picture: Lancashire Fire Service

By Asher McShane

Firefighters rushed to Blackpool pier this morning to tackle a major blaze.

The central pier was on fire, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

There were 10 fire engines attending the blaze which crews managed to get under control.

One from the crews at the scene early on this morning at Blackpool pic.twitter.com/vDSfbYbH4R — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) July 17, 2020

Some nearby roads were closed. The cause of the fire is not yet clear and an investigation is under way.

Here’s an update from the scene with Incident Commander Mark Winder pic.twitter.com/N1sumZfMv2 — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) July 17, 2020

Pictures from the scene showed a structure on the pier fully alight with smoke billowing into the sky. The fire broke out in a workshop and a ride around half way along the pier, Lancashire fire incident commander Mark Winder said.

Central Pier Blackpool 4am this morning....😩 pic.twitter.com/HVfAGJDvo7 — Del (@delhernen) July 17, 2020

Lancashire road police posted online: "Due to an on-going incident at Central Pier, The Promenade at Blackpool is currently closed between New Bonny Street and Manchester Square.

"At this time it is unknown how long this will need to remain closed. Please take an alternative route."

One witness wrote: "Well done to Blackpool and the north west fire service for a rapid response and skill to extinguish the fire quickly and with minimal damage to the pier."

The fire was under control as of 6am and emergency services said roads would reopen in the next couple of hours.