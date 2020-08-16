Fire forces eighty people to evacuate their homes in Peterborough

The fire forced eighty people to leave their homes. Picture: Cambs FRS

By Maddie Goodfellow

Eighty people have been forced to leave their homes after a fire in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said they were called to a large blaze at Hyholmes, North Bretton, at 12.31am on Sunday.

Crews discovered a substantial fire in a building in the Peterborough suburb which was affecting a gas mains supply.

Firefighters have set up hose reels to prevent the fire spreading to nearby properties, while a 100 metre cordon is in place.

CFRS said those who had been evacuated had been moved to a nearby performing arts theatre while crews work to bring the fire under control.

Group commander Danny Kelly said four fire engines remain at the scene of the "severe" fire.

He said: "We have police, ambulance, gas and electric on site as well, working together to try to reduce and also stop the gas from leaking, which is currently on fire.

"It is quite a severe fire at the moment. Firefighters are protecting the surrounding properties.

"We have evacuated approximately 80 people from the surrounding area.

"I would ask that people in the general area keep clear. There's a lot going on for us right now, but we can reassure you that we're doing everything we can to resolve the incident as quickly as possible."