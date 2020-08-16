Fire forces eighty people to evacuate their homes in Peterborough

16 August 2020, 09:29

The fire forced eighty people to leave their homes
The fire forced eighty people to leave their homes. Picture: Cambs FRS
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Eighty people have been forced to leave their homes after a fire in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said they were called to a large blaze at Hyholmes, North Bretton, at 12.31am on Sunday.

Crews discovered a substantial fire in a building in the Peterborough suburb which was affecting a gas mains supply.

Firefighters have set up hose reels to prevent the fire spreading to nearby properties, while a 100 metre cordon is in place.

CFRS said those who had been evacuated had been moved to a nearby performing arts theatre while crews work to bring the fire under control.

Group commander Danny Kelly said four fire engines remain at the scene of the "severe" fire.

He said: "We have police, ambulance, gas and electric on site as well, working together to try to reduce and also stop the gas from leaking, which is currently on fire.

"It is quite a severe fire at the moment. Firefighters are protecting the surrounding properties.

"We have evacuated approximately 80 people from the surrounding area.

"I would ask that people in the general area keep clear. There's a lot going on for us right now, but we can reassure you that we're doing everything we can to resolve the incident as quickly as possible."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Students protested outside Downing Street on 15 August

Students take exam regulator to court over A-level results fiasco
The teenagers went missing near St Anne's pier (file photo)

Hunt for teenagers missing at sea continues

The government said parents need to feel it is safe for their children to return to school

Ministers launch campaign telling parents 'it is safe to send children to school'
A-level students have protested against their results

England exams regulator Ofqual suspends appeals policy

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce this week a new body called the National Institute for Health Protection

Matt Hancock to 'scrap PHE and replace it with German-style response agency'
Emergency services, including the RNLI and the coastguard, attended the scene and the officer was pulled out the water

Off-duty police officer killed during jet-ski accident off North Wales coast