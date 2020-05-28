Firefighters rescue three from Bethnal Green flats blaze

The blaze was underway on Thursday morning. Picture: Twitter/@RegnlTelegraph

By EJ Ward

Firefighters in London have rescued two people from a blaze in a block of flats in Bethnal Green, east London.

Fire crews were called around 3.30am after the blaze broke out in the roof of a block of flats in Hadleigh Close, Bethnal Green, with 10 engines and around 80 firefighters attending.



The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement two people had been rescued from a fourth-floor flat via a 13.5-metre ladder, while another person was rescued from the fourth floor via an internal staircase.



The #BethnalGreen fire is under control. At this stage we have no reports of any injuries https://t.co/NFvp9MjGLe 📸 @Riussi pic.twitter.com/jJqtsYM8tq — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 28, 2020

Images shared by the LFB Twitter account appeared to show the fire has been brought under control, though the building has suffered extensive damage to its roof.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.

