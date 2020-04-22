The first "Virtual" Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday

Prime Minister's Questions will take part in a hybrid setting for the first time, with questions coming from MPs at home as well as in the House of Commons. Watch it live right here.

Dominic Raab will represent the Prime Minister while Boris Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus, while it is the first outing for new Labour leader Keir Starmer.

It is the first chance the opposition will have to hold the government to account over their handling of the coronavirus crisis since the lockdown started a month ago.

While dozens of MPs will still be in the House of Commons chamber - sitting several metres apart and obeying social distancing guidelines - up to 120 others will join the session via video conferencing service Zoom.

Yesterday, Speaker Lindsey Hoyle told Nick Ferrrari how the Commons dress code will still apply even to MPs connecting from home.

And he also said interruptions from children and animals are inevitable.

You can watch the first Virtual PMQs session live right here from midday.