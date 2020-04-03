'Fit and healthy' NHS nurse dies two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Areema Nasreen has died, her friend has confirmed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 'fit and healthy' nurse has become the sixth NHS medic to die after contracting coronavirus, her devastated friends have confirmed.

Areema Nasreen, 36 ,was being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she also works.

The mother-of-three was said to have been on annual leave when she started showing symptoms and was not believed to have got infected at work.

Her friend Rubi Aktar announced the sad news on Facebook and said: "She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.

For all the latest news on coronavirus, follow our live blog

Never thought I could see this amazing day. Thank u to Walsall Manor Hospital for believing in me. Countles's people one who was me struggle to believe that they have the right to dream. But please follow through, and yes with commitment compassion support dreams do come true. pic.twitter.com/gR2P101B5P — Areema Nasreen (@AreemaNasreen) April 24, 2019

"I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw. I am so broken that words can’t explain.

"I can’t believe I will not see your smile again.

"You made me the nurse that I am today, with your support, motivation and inspiration I am the nurse that I am today and I hope I can do you proud Areema.

"I love you so much and I will never forget you. You had so much to live for, I am sorry you didn’t get to see your kids grow up and I’m sorry that you didn’t get to complete your career".

Her 22-year-old sister Kazeem Nasreen, who works at the same hospital as a healthcare assistant, previously told Sky News her sibling could have picked up the virus "virtually anywhere" and urged people to take it more "seriously".

Areema has now become the sixth known NHS worker to die of Covid-19.

More to follow...