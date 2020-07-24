Five more countries added to England's quarantine free travel list

St Vincent and the Grenadines is now on the list. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Five more countries have been added to England's list of countries exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions.

The government has announced that from Tuesday, people returning to England from Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia, Slovakia and St Vincent and the Grenadines will not have to self-isolate for two weeks.

The countries are all also been added to Scotland's list as of Tuesday.

More than 70 countries were included in the government's initial list of travel corridors when it was announced earlier this month.

Countries that were not included on the initial list include Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, the US, Iran, India and Pakistan.

Some countries, such as Portugal, have since been in talks with the British government to try and establish corridors.

It comes after the news this week that the UK will not be featured on Ireland's list of quarantine-free countries.

The Department for Transport has said these destinations have been approved as they pose "a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens", but the list will be kept "under constant review".

The full list for England is as follows:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

St Barthelemy

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam