Five more countries added to England's quarantine free travel list
24 July 2020, 14:33 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 14:57
Five more countries have been added to England's list of countries exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions.
The government has announced that from Tuesday, people returning to England from Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia, Slovakia and St Vincent and the Grenadines will not have to self-isolate for two weeks.
The countries are all also been added to Scotland's list as of Tuesday.
More than 70 countries were included in the government's initial list of travel corridors when it was announced earlier this month.
Countries that were not included on the initial list include Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, the US, Iran, India and Pakistan.
Some countries, such as Portugal, have since been in talks with the British government to try and establish corridors.
It comes after the news this week that the UK will not be featured on Ireland's list of quarantine-free countries.
The Department for Transport has said these destinations have been approved as they pose "a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens", but the list will be kept "under constant review".
The full list for England is as follows:
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Reunion
San Marino
Seychelles
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
St Barthelemy
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Vatican City
Vietnam