Flamingo Land Resort maintenance worker seriously injured while working on ride

5 August 2020, 17:05 | Updated: 5 August 2020, 17:17

The man was airlifted to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
By Megan White

A member of maintenance staff at Flamingo Land Resort was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries while working on a ride.

The man was hurt around 1.30pm on Wednesday but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 1.30pm on 5 August 2020, North Yorkshire Police were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to an industrial incident at Flamingo Land Resort near Pickering.

"A member of maintenance staff suffered leg injuries while working on a ride.

A member of maintenance staff suffered leg injuries while working on a ride
"The man was airlifted to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"Although serious, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed."

More to follow...

