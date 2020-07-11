Football stars lead tributes to England World Cup winner Jack Charlton

By Megan White

Football stars including Harry Kane have led tributes to England World Cup legend Jack Charlton after he died aged 85.

The former Leeds United player, who was part of England’s World Cup winning squad in 1966, had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also battling dementia.

Charlton spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds United, making a joint club record 773 appearances, before retiring as a player in 1973 and going on to enjoy a successful and illustrious managerial career at both club and international level.

Jack Charlton when he was Ireland manager in 1995. Picture: PA

The Premier League said players would wear black armbands and hold a minute's silence before kick-off during this weekend's games in tribute to Charlton.

England captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Very sad to hear the news about 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

His teammate, defender Harry Maguire tweeted: "Sad to hear @England 1966 World Cup legend Jack Charlton has passed away. Condolences to his wife Pat, Sir Bobby and the Charlton family."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute on Twitter, where he said: “Jack Charlton was a football great whose achievements brought happiness to so many. My sympathies are with his family and friends.”

Very sad to hear the news about 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GSexBEuSYd — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 11, 2020

Former England striker Gary Lineker wrote: "Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack."

Sir Geoff Hurst, the hat-trick hero of the 1966 final, paid tribute on Twitter to his former England team-mate.

He said: "Another sad day for football. Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup.

"He was a great and lovable character and he will be greatly missed. The world of football and the world beyond football has lost one of the greats. RIP old friend."

Former England captain Wayne Rooney posted on Instagram: "Sad to hear that legend Jack Charlton has passed away. Condolences to Bobby and family."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Charlton at the start of his press conference on Saturday morning.

"It's very sad news and a legend of football and a gentleman," he said.

"I watched Norway play Ireland in the World Cup '94, but he was always so passionate when he was speaking and it's sad to hear."

An incredible ovation at the @AVIVAStadium on Jack's last visit to watch Ireland🇮🇪



Both Ireland & @England supporters paid tribute ahead of the match 👏#COYBIG | #RIP pic.twitter.com/XCFikYKNhp — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 11, 2020

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: "So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world.

"He personified a golden era in Irish football - the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack."

Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane posted on Instagram: "Thank you Jack. You changed Irish football for the better you gave hope to young kids like myself that it was possible to play in world cups and that we weren't there to make the numbers up.

He added: "You will live forever in our (hearts) we're all part of jackie's army. Sleep well jack."