A4 Wiltshire crash: Four young men killed after car ploughs into house

The crash happened on the A4 in Derry Hill, near Calne (file pic). Picture: Google Street View

By Ewan Somerville

Four young men have died after a car crashed into a house in Wiltshire during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Wiltshire Constabulary said the collision took place on the A4 in Derry Hill, near Calne, at 3am.

A vehicle crashed into the side of a house and subsequently caught fire.

The occupants of the house - none of whom were injured - immediately called 999 and were evacuated while the fire service extinguished the blaze.

The four occupants of the vehicle - all young males from the local area - died at the scene, police said.

Superintendent Steve Cox, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning.

"All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes after a vehicle travelling along the A4 collided with a house and caught on fire.

"All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with them all today."

Police said the A4 and the A342 remain closed while investigation and recovery work is ongoing at the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call 101 and quote log number 64 of 16 August.