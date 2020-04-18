Fund launched to help boy who lost mum and gran to covid-19 as father fights for life

NHS worker Julianne Cadby lost her life to coronavirus. Picture: Justgiving

By Asher McShane

A fundraising effort has been launched in support of a boy who lost his mother and grandmother to coronavirus, with his father fighting for life.

NHS worker Julianne Cadby died last Wednesday, days after her mother Joan, 84, passed away from Covid-19.

Her seven-year-old son is now being cared for by family members as his father fights for life in hospital.

Over £13,000 has so far been raised to support the boy in an online fundraising campaign.

Fundraiser Natalie Lloyd-Hughes said on the JustGiving page: "We heard the absolutely awful news that Julianne had passed away from Covid-19.

READ MORE: the latest coronavirus updates live

"Just four days previously Julianne had tragically lost her own mother, Joan, to the virus.

“In addition to this, Julianne's husband Chris, Evan’s dad, is currently in hospital fighting the virus."

Well-wishers have offered messages of support, hoping that the boy's father pulls through and recovers.

One posted online: “Omg this is heartbreaking, as a single mother of a boy this breaks my heart. I pray his dad pulls through”

Tributes have been paid to mum Julianne, 49, after she lost her life.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

A spokesman for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: "Julianne was a much loved member of our team, she was extremely warm and caring and would always make time to help and support hear colleagues.

"Her dedication shone through, playing a central role in all that we do in the service and her focus was always on ensuring we are delivering the best service we can for children and young people.

"Her loss will be felt by all the many colleagues she has worked with over the years.

"She is survived by her husband Chris, their son Evan and her brother Ian. We will miss her greatly."

Anyone wishing to donate can show their support here