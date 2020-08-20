GCSEs LIVE: Thousands of pupils collect results amid grading controversy

20 August 2020, 07:58 | Updated: 20 August 2020, 15:28

Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students will receive their results today
Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students will receive their results today. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of GCSE students will be collecting their results amid a U-turn over the controversy over the A-Level grading system.

Teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be awarded their final results, the higher of either their teachers' estimated grade or the moderated grade, after exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.

It follows the announcement that GCSE and A-level students would be able to receive grades based on assessments by schools or colleges, rather than an algorithm, after thousands of A-level results were downgraded last week.

Btec grades were not included in the original U-turn, but on Wednesday - with just hours to go until results day - Pearson said it would regrade Btecs to "address concerns about unfairness".

Watch LIVE as today's events unfold.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus patients were still suffering months later, a study has found

Almost three quarters of Covid-19 patients 'still ill months later', study finds
Surya, a 17-year-old studying for a BTEC in Sport at Brentwood School, told LBC he was “over-the-moon” with the Government’s change of heart

BTec student and course leader express relief after results u-turn
A Sudanese man has been jailed for attempting smuggle himself and 9 others into the UK

Sudanese people smuggler jailed for two years over dangerous Channel crossings
The missing white Audi was last seen in Beckton Triangle, Newham

Police in east London locate missing Audi with child found 'safe and well'
Gyms in Scotland can reopen from 31 August

Gyms and swimming pools in Scotland to reopen from 31 August

A large operation took place to tackle the illegal sale of cannabis in vape shops

LBC join police on raid of vape shop selling 'over-the-counter' cannabis