GCSEs LIVE: Thousands of pupils collect results amid grading controversy

Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students will receive their results today. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of GCSE students will be collecting their results amid a U-turn over the controversy over the A-Level grading system.

Teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be awarded their final results, the higher of either their teachers' estimated grade or the moderated grade, after exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.

It follows the announcement that GCSE and A-level students would be able to receive grades based on assessments by schools or colleges, rather than an algorithm, after thousands of A-level results were downgraded last week.

Btec grades were not included in the original U-turn, but on Wednesday - with just hours to go until results day - Pearson said it would regrade Btecs to "address concerns about unfairness".

