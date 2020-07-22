George Floyd mural in Manchester defaced with racist graffiti

The mural was painted in Stevenson Square by Manchester street artist Akse. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A George Floyd mural in Manchester has been defaced with racist graffiti in an “utterly sickening” act.

Council bosses are examining CCTV footage to try to identify the vandal who is thought to have struck at the memorial between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday.

The mural was painted in Stevenson Square by Manchester street artist Akse in tribute to Mr Floyd, who died after being arrested by police in Minneapolis, with footage of an officer kneeling on his neck sparking global protests.

It has been boarded up until repair work can take place.

Nigel Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: "It is utterly sickening that this type of behaviour exists in our society.

We're appalled to hear that the George Floyd memorial in Stevenson Square has been defaced. This is not what our city stands for. #NQManchester pic.twitter.com/51FjdfHDym — Northern Quarter MCR (@NQManchester) July 22, 2020

"We are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area and we will do everything we can to find out who committed this abhorrent crime.

"Manchester is a place that celebrates our diversity and we will not tolerate hate in our city.

"In the short term we have chosen to cover the mural because it's intolerable to see such language on our streets.

"It is possible to clean the graffiti from the wall, but this will most likely also remove part of the mural.

“Our preference is to work with the artist to paint over the offending graffiti and restore the mural of George Floyd as soon as possible."

Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 8.20am on Wednesday, officers were on a routine patrol in the Northern Quarter area of Manchester city centre when they found racially aggravated criminal damage in Stevenson Square.

"An investigation is under way. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 610 of 22/07/20 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.