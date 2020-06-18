German prosecutor insists he has written to Madeleine McCann's parents twice

German authorities claim they have written to the McCann family twice. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The German prosecutor leading the Madeleine McCann investigation has insisted he has written to her parents twice, despite their claims to the contrary.

Hans Christian Wolters is leading the case into Christian Brueckner, the 43-year-old German man named as the main suspect into the toddler's disappearance from Praia da Luz in 2007.

German authorities have said they have "concrete" proof that she is dead and wrote to Kate and Gerry McCann to warn them they were announcing Brueckner as a suspect on 3 June, and on a second occasion at a later date.

But the couple have claimed they have not received any such letters.

Mr Wolters has now told the Mirror: "I have written to Mr and Mrs McCann twice.”

On Tuesday, Kate and Gerry rebuffed claims Mr Wolters had been in touch, saying the story was “unsubstantiated.”

German authorities say they have "concrete" proof Madeleine McCann is dead. Picture: PA

The statement said: “Since the recent police appeals regarding Madeleine’s disappearance there have been many inaccurate stories reported in the media.

“The widely reported news that we have a received a letter from the German authorities that states there is evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead is false.

“Like many unsubstantiated stories in the media, this has caused unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives.

“As we have stated many times before, we will not give a running commentary on the investigation- that is the job of the law enforcement agencies and we will support them in any way requested.

“Furthermore, we do not have a family spokesperson nor are we actively paying any lawyers.

Hans Christian Wolters is leading the investigation into the case. Picture: PA

“Any recent comments attributed in the media have not come from us unless they have been posted on our website.

“If there are important developments that can be made public, they will be issued through official police channels.”

Brueckner's identification indicated German authorities have made a large breakthrough in the case, but they have not yet shared their evidence with Scotland Yard.

British authorities are still treating the case as a missing persons investigation.

They have reportedly shared some evidence with Portuguese police who have said it is "significant" and "very important".

Mr Wolters has so far refused to reveal what evidence he has that has brought him to conclude Madeleine is dead.

He has previously said: "British police have been informed but don't have all the evidence we have.

"The results of our investigation have been shared but not every detail has been passed to Scotland Yard.

"I don't think the McCanns have been informed of all the details but they know the results."