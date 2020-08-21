Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from river in Wales

21 August 2020, 22:52

A 15-year-old girl has died in Wales
A 15-year-old girl has died in Wales. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

A 15-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a river in South Wales.

Emergency services were called to banks of the River Rhymney, in Cardiff, shortly after 5pm this evening following reports of the girl going into the water.

A huge search operation was triggered including firefighters, paramedics, police and coastguard.

After over an hour of searching the teenager was found, although sadly she could not be saved.

A spokesman for South wales Police said: "We were called today at 5.20pm to a report of a girl in the river in Ball Lane, Llanrumney.

"We attended with a number of other emergency services and the police helicopter.

"At about 6.40pm a 15-year-old girl was located and despite the best efforts of emergency services she sadly passed away."

