Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding reveals she has advanced breast cancer

26 August 2020, 12:44

The Girls Aloud star said she was diagnosed earlier this year
The Girls Aloud star said she was diagnosed earlier this year. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has revealed she is battling against advanced-stage breast cancer after being diagnosed earlier this year.

The singer, 38, posted a full statement to social media on Wednesday, in which she said she was undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions while "fighting as hard as I possibly can".

"I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on," she wrote on Twitter. "There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes.

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

"I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn't my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what's going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so."

Harding, who was born in Ascot, Berkshire, shared a photo of herself in hospital as she said her mum, family and close friends had been helping her through the difficult time.

She also thanked her "wonderful NHS doctors and nurses" in the post.

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on. In the meantime I hope you'll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love. xx21m"

The 38-year-old was one of five members of Girls Aloud, alongside Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh.

They met and formed the band as a result of ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Bandmate Cheryl shared a broken heart in response to the news.

