Glasgow knife attack: Witnesses tell of 'screams for help'

Police officers at the scene in West George Street, Glasgow. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Witnesses to the Glasgow knife attack have told of their horror at hearing people's cries for help as a knifeman targeted several people in a hotel lobby.

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing refugees in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and an officer is in a critical but stable condition.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed a male officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.

All six injured people, including the officer, are being treated in hospital.

Police said there is no danger to the public, with officers in attendance in West George Street in the city centre on Friday afternoon.

One witness, John, who did not wish to disclose his full name, was staying in the hotel at the time and witnessed the immediate aftermath.

Speaking to LBC News, he said: "I was sleeping and I heard noises and screaming for help. But I couldn't see from my window what was going on.

"I got worried and I came down but I couldn't take the lift. When I got into the reception room there was blood everywhere.

"Then I saw someone behind the reception desk had been stabbed and then someone else.

"I immediately called my mum and told her not to come down."

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

LIVE UPDATES - follow our coverage of the attack on our blog here

The knifeman was shot dead by armed police. Picture: PA

He said: "I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on.

"He was on the ground with someone holding his side - I don't know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was."

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

He added: "After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room."

Some witnesses reported seeing being being rushed to hospital via ambulance.

LIVE UPDATES - follow our coverage of the attack on our blog here

Speaking to Sky News, one witness said: "I saw people being treated with blood on the ground.

"I saw people running out of the hotel with the police shouting 'put your hands up, put your hands up, come out'.

"There were police cars, ambulances all over the street and they cordoned it off. Police were shouting to people in other buildings near the Park Inn hotel to stay inside and not come into the street.

"I saw at least three people injured and they were taken away in ambulances."

One witness told Radio Clyde News: "I came down the stairs and there was blood all over the reception area.

"I came outside and there was another person lying on the ground receiving treatment."

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

The incident appeared to happen at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street.

Positive Action In Housing said the hotel was housing refugees for the Mears group.

In a statement on Twitter, assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: "The individual who was shot by armed police has died.

"Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

"We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media."