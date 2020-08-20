Google services including Gmail and Drive hit by major disruption

User have reported Gmail is down for them. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Users of Google products like Gmail, Drive and Docs have reported experiencing serious issues, as the company acknowledged the issue on social media.

Social media users started to report issues at around 6.30am on Thursday morning, but it is not yet clear what is causing the errors or when they will be resolved.

In a statement on its dashboard, Google said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 10.38am detailing when we expect to resolve the problem."

Some users have said they cannot send emails, while others say they’re having trouble working because of the issue. Some users have also said the problem is with sending attachments, which are uploading very slowly

According to the tech giant's own service status website, Google Drive, Docs, Chat and Meet are also among the 10 services currently having issues.

The Google service dashboard shows a number of services are experiencing issues this morning. Picture: LBC

Hi there. Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment. Keep an eye out for the latest updates here: https://t.co/q8q9ZvenMk. — Gmail (@gmail) August 20, 2020

Internet service detector Down Detector reported that Gmail has ongoing issues, with the service reporting: "User reports indicate problems at Gmail"

According to Google, its G Suite products - used by businesses as well as individuals - have more than two billion users.

In a further statement on the site, Google said: "Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change."

