Brits warned after defying travel ban to visit goats who invaded Welsh town

Police have urged people not to visit a group of wild goats who have taken over a Welsh town during the coronavirus lockdown as it is "non-essential travel".

The herd of goats have become somewhat of local celebrities after being pictured running amok in Llandudno, completely ignoring social distancing rules.

Their escapades around the town soon went viral on social media and have attracted international news coverage, turning them into a local tourist attraction.

But police have urged people to stay at home rather than visiting them, as any journey to see them would not be deemed as "essential travel".

A spokesman said: "It's great to see the media reaction around the Great Orme Goats that we are very fond of locally.

It's great to see the media reaction to the #GreatOrmeGoats that we are all very fond of, however, please do NOT travel to #Llandudno to see them. This is not essential travel and is putting unnecessary demand on all public services. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #ProtectOurNHS pic.twitter.com/SOj8rjdtfp — North Wales Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@NWPolice) April 1, 2020

"However, please do not travel to Llandudno to see them at this time, that would not be essential travel and is putting unnecessary demand on all public services.

"You will be welcome to visit Llandudno to see the residents goats once the restrictions are lifted."

Lockdown rules brought in by Boris Johnson last week give police the powers to fine or arrest those who flout the rules and refuse to stay at home.

Llandudno usually has enough hustle and bustle to keep the animals in their usual grazing grounds in the surrounding countryside.

But as residents keep to their homes to help halt the spread of coronavirus, the cheeky creatures have been wandering further into the town than ever before.

Andrew Stuart, noticed the gang hanging around the town and realised they were not doing very well at adhering to the social distancing measures as they crowded around some of the presumably delicious hedges.

Andrew, who works for the Manchester Evening News said he noticed the goats having "a midnight feast" on hedges.

He tweeted: "They were probably going to run riot on the town, what with nobody being about due to the lockdown

"I also wasn't sure if they were keeping the required two metres apart."

He said North Wales Police officers attended the scene in a patrol car, adding: "I'm sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty.

"Officers tried to coral the animals back to the countryside, but their efforts had little effect on the goat gang's attitude, and they simply walked back into town the following day to wreak yet more havoc.

The goats were originally gifted to Lord Mostyn from Queen Victoria, but the population has hugely increased since they were left in the wild.