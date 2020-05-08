Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies aged 82 after a short illness

June from Gogglebox has died at the age of 82, the show's creator said. Picture: Channel 4

By Asher McShane

June Bernicoff, the beloved personality from the Channel 4 programme Gogglebox, has passed away at the age of 82, the show’s creator said today.

Gogglebox’s executive producer Tania Alexander posted online: “Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness - it was not related to Covid-19.

“June & Leon were the Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling.”

The show’s creators said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness.

“As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme’s success.

“Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series.

“Following Leon’s passing in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon and June: Our Story, which was a deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60 year love affair.”

June was described as a “remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life.”

“June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team.

“Our thoughts are with June’s family. They would like to ask for privacy at this sad time but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks.”