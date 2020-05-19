Government announces new post-Brexit global tariff scheme

Charges will be scrapped on £30-billion worth of imports, from January. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Foods and household appliances could be cheaper with Brits able to have more choice under a new post-Brexit tariff scheme released by the Government.

On Tuesday the Government announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime to replace the European Union’s external tariff, maintaining a 10 per cent tariff on cars but cutting tens of billions of pounds of supply chain imports.

The UK Global Tariff (UKGT) will see duties on £30 billion worth of imports slashed while protecting tariffs for industries such as agriculture, automotive and fishing the Department for International Trade announced.

Dishwasher, freezers and even Christmas trees will have zero tariffs under the new regime, while the announcement also includes cooking products such as cocoa and baking powder will also be levy free.

“Our new Global Tariff will benefit UK consumers and households by cutting red tape and reducing the cost of thousands of everyday products,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

"With this straightforward approach, we are backing UK industry and helping businesses overcome the unprecedented economic challenges posed by coronavirus."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The UK will also see thousands of tariff variations on products scrapped - including more than 13,000 tariff variations on products including biscuits, waffles, pizzas, quiches, confectionery and spreads.

The UK Global Tariff will replace the European Union's external tariff on January 1, at the end of the transition period, and will see 60% of trade come in tariff-free under the plan.

The Government said it would maintain a 10% tariff on cars, as well as those on agricultural products such as lamb, beef, and poultry to protect British industry.

It has also set a temporary zero tariff rate on some products used to fight Covid-19 which would otherwise charge a levy under the new regime, though it added that most pharmaceuticals and medical devices - including ventilators - are set to be tariff-free.