Government bans 'vile white supremacist group' Feuerkrieg Division

13 July 2020, 12:12

Priti Patel described the group as "vile"
Priti Patel described the group as "vile". Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A white supremacist terrorist group which supports violent race war and targets young people has been banned by the Government.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked Parliament for permission to proscribe Feuerkrieg Division, which the Government says was founded in late 2018 and operates across North America and Europe.

Ms Patel said: "This vile white supremacist group advocates violence and seeks to sow division, targeting young and vulnerable people online.

"I am determined to do everything I can to stop the spread of extreme ideologies that encourage and glorify terrorism, which is why I have taken action to proscribe this group."

In September 2019, British police apprehended a 16-year-old member of the group on terrorism charges.

In retaliation for the arrest of one of its followers, Feuerkrieg Division distributed a list of police buildings and an image of a senior police officer with a gun to his head and the words “race traitor” across his eyes to its members, urging them to carry out attacks.

The decision to proscribe the group follows a meeting of the Proscription Review Group, which brings together representatives from the police and other partners to assess the risk posed by groups who may be considered for proscription.

The proscription order laid in Parliament today will now be debated and, subject to approval, will come into force later this week.

